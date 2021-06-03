CMS seniors share inspiring journeys leading up to graduation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduating seniors are reflecting on their hard work and goals as they head to college in the fall.
Toni Teah is graduating Friday from the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology.
She’s the daughter of Liberian immigrants and is attending Howard University in the fall as an aspiring pediatric doctor or orthopedic physician. Teah says her family is one of her biggest sources of motivation.
“I feel like I look more at my grandma because she started the whole entire thing of wanting to do better for herself and her kids,” Teah said. “My parents and also my siblings like my younger sister she has autism so using that as a means of if I go to college and achieve my dream then she will be able to do it too.”
Teah says she was inspired by author Dr. Maya Angelou after reading her novel “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
Thando Nkala moved to the U.S. from Zimbabwe when she was just five years old. She is attending CalTech in the fall and wants to be a missions specialist for NASA. She graduated seventh in her class from the Charlotte early Engineering College last week.
“Just trying to make my family back home proud as well. Like you said being a Black woman in STEM, I want to be an example for those that are coming after me as well,” Nkala said.
Nkala is inspired by engineer and NASA astronaut Mae Jemison and aerospace engineer Naia Butler Craig.
Both women are instilled with hard work, dedication, and perseverance.
“Don’t be afraid to go after what you’re passionate about, and when you mess up and make mistakes that’s okay it’s all a part of the process,” Nkala said.
“Pain is temporary, sometimes you have to make the most of it. Continue to smile, because a day without a smile is a day lost,” Teah said.
