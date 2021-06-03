Charlotte police see 210% increase in reported child sex assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a 210% increase in reported rape cases involving children in the Charlotte area, police said Thursday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 31 child sex assaults have been reported so far this year compared to 10 cases for the entire year last year. Detectives still believe the cases are underreported.
Police say the abusers are not random strangers and are often trusted adults. “It’s anybody and everybody,” Jessica Hall, detective with crimes against children unit, said.
Hall believes part of the increased reporting is because students are returning to school and confiding in school officials and guidance counselors.
Police say health officials are able to intervene and provide counseling and therapy for the children impacted. “It’s life-impacting,” Hall said.
Hall says the cases being investigated involve children from birth to 15 years old.
“Talk to your children,” Hall said. “Teach your children about body safety.”
