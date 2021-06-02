Witnesses being sought in deadly head-on crash near Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 29 near Camp Road. A 23-year-old driver, identified as Deasha Jones, was killed in the crash. A second driver, a 45-year-old man, was flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital with serious injures.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have more information is asked to call Trooper S. Herrin at 704-639-7574.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old driver was headed north on U.S. 29 when his white Honda crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes near Camp Road and struck a white Nissan car, driven by Jones.
No passengers were in either vehicle.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
