Witnesses being sought in deadly head-on crash near Salisbury

Witnesses being sought in deadly head-on crash near Salisbury
The incident happened on South Main Street near Camp Road, just south of Salisbury around 4 p.m. (Source: David Whisenant/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 2, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 9:33 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 29 near Camp Road. A 23-year-old driver, identified as Deasha Jones, was killed in the crash. A second driver, a 45-year-old man, was flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital with serious injures.

[ Woman killed, another driver in critical condition after head-on crash near Salisbury ]

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have more information is asked to call Trooper S. Herrin at 704-639-7574.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old driver was headed north on U.S. 29 when his white Honda crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes near Camp Road and struck a white Nissan car, driven by Jones.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.