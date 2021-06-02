Veteran from Rock Hill receives new roof from Owens Corning Roof Deployment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A U.S. Army veteran who lives in Rock Hill received a new roof thanks to two companies and a nonprofit organization.
Jerome C. Thompson served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1961. He was selected to receive a new roof from the Owens Corning Roof Deployment. The program was started in 2016 and has provided new roofs to more than 250 military members across the country.
“Most people know us from the pink panther and the pink insulation. But, we have roofing and composite material as well. We’re probably 20 different products in your house,” Area Sales Manager for Owens Corning, Scot Gelianas said.
Owens Corning purchased the materials needed to replace Thompson’s roof. Merritt Roofing provided the labor for the project. Owner of Merritt Roofing Chris Merritt said he knew he had to get involved when he heard the new roof was for a veteran.
“There are a lot of veterans in my family, my father was a Vietnam Veteran, my great grandmother was in the Women’s Corp, several of my uncles, and both my grandfathers are veterans. So, when we found out it was going to a veteran, I said we’d be glad to help,’ Merritt said.
Merritt says Thompson’s roof was in rough shape. He estimates the roof replacement costs anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000.
Habitat for Humanity of York County helped Owens Corning and Merritt Roofing find a veteran in need.
“If you’re living on social security or a pension, you don’t have the resources to do this kind of repair,” Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity of York County Ben Gair said. “It’s folks that need a hand up, not a hand out as we like to say.”
For Gair, Gelianas, and Merritt, there was no question as to whether Jerome C. Thompson deserved the new roof.
“We are giving him and his family of peace of mind for safety just as he has given us a peace of mind for defending our country,” Merritt said.
“They’ve presented us with the opportunity to live in a safe country. And so, it’s our opportunity to serve them,” Gair said.
“They fought for our country, they served us, and they deserve it,” Gelianas said.
Thompson was not at the home during the roof repair.
For more information or how you can get involved in Owen Corning Roof Deployment, contact them at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.
