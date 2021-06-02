Search continues for man after deadly assault at SC gas station, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a man around Highway 221 South near Laurens after a deadly assault at a HotSpot gas station early Wednesday.
One person is dead after the assault, according to deputies.
Jeremy Ferguson was last seen around 2 a.m. on the 4000-block of Highway 221 South, deputies said.
Officials released photos of Ferguson as the search continues.
Ferguson was last seen in a white, 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with license plate TJE-615, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees Ferguson is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies said do not approach him.
Deputies are still investigating what led up to the deadly assault.
