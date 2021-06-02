Salisbury church members make donation of multicultural books to local elementary school

St. Luke’s has a long history with the legacy of Elizabeth Duncan Koontz, namesake of Koontz Elementary. Koontz was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury before it merged with St. Luke’s where she was a member until her death in 1989. Born in 1919, Koontz was a leader in education, civil rights, and the women’s movement. She was the first African-American president of the National Education Association and was director of the United States Department of Labor Women’s Bureau. A native of Salisbury, Koontz received her undergraduate degree from Livingstone College.