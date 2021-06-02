Rowan County Job Fair set for June 26 at West End Plaza

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of top area employers will be at the West End Plaza in Salisbury for a Rowan County Job Fair on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the event is free, and registration is available by clicking here.
Many employers have committed to making on-site job offers and extending potential sign-on bonuses, tuition assistance, and/or childcare assistance.
First, second, third, weekend and rotating shifts will be available, depending on the company.
“We’ve heard from many of our employers about their significant workforce needs,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “As North Carolina continues to open up in its recovery from the pandemic, we felt this event would be important to connect employers to our residents who may be reentering the workforce or searching for a new position.”
Hiring managers from Chewy, Daimler, Gildan, Snow Joe and Team Auto Group have been involved in the planning of the event and will be participating in the job fair, along with many other employers.
Free transportation to the event will be provided by Salisbury Transit.
For job-seekers who are unable to attend the in-person event on Saturday, June 26, there will also be a virtual event available. Details on that are coming soon.
