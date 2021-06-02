A muggy Wednesday with more thunderstorms Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The humidity is already back! Can you tell?
Here are the main things to watch right now:
- The humidity is back!
- First Alert for Thursday and Friday
- HOT this weekend
Summer can’t wait any longer! The humidity has gone up since yesterday. Dew points are back in the 60s again. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. There’s a 30% chance for thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy and sticky tonight, there may be a stray shower or two with lows in the 60s.
A First Alert has been issued Thursday into Friday, as much-need rain, in the form of widespread showers and storms become more likely. Tropical humidity will remain in place on a steady southerly breeze.
There may be a shower at any point Thursday, but the greatest chance appears to be from late Thursday through Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few storms may be strong, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible.
All things considered, the rain will generally be welcome, as we’ve been so dry of late. High temperatures look to remain in the low to perhaps middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.
The humidity levels look to remain elevated, but with lower rain chances and more sunshine afternoon readings will rise into the upper 80s over the weekend.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
