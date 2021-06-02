Missing 11-year-old girl from Richmond County found in Salisbury apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old girl reported to be missing from her home in Richmond County was found in an apartment in Salisbury on Tuesday. The 19-year-old man she was with has now been charged with kidnapping.
According to Salisbury Police, detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation were able to track the movements of the suspect to an apartment on Castlewood Drive in Salisbury. The girl, who was said to be unharmed, was found by police just after 6:00 am.
Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, was charged with first degree kidnapping. Police believe Gaddy may have met the girl online, then gone to her home in Richmond County and picked her up to come to Salisbury.
Police say the investigation is continuing and that more charges could be coming. Bond is now set at $125,000.
