Mecklenburg County to disengage from Cardinal Innovations, realign with Alliance Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders have voted to disengage from Cardinal Innovations and realign win Alliance Health after seemingly unresolvable issues.
On June 1, 2021, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously voted with one abstention to disengage from Cardinal Innovations and realign with Alliance Health.
The BOCC authorized the county manager to issue a letter of intent, develop a disengagement realignment plan and notify the affected counties within the organizations’ catchment areas.
The County will be soliciting comments on the disengagement/realignment plan.
The plan will be published on the following websites: www.MeckNC.gov and www.AllianceHealthPlan.org. Individuals may email comments to Realignment@MeckNC.gov or mail comments to the following address:
ATTN: Mecklenburg County - LME/MCO Realignment 600 East 4th Street, 11th Floor Charlotte, NC 28202
Officials say Mecklenburg County representatives have had productive discussions and engagement with Alliance Health.
“Alliance’s values of accountability, integrity, collaboration, compassion, dignity, respect, and innovation align with the mission, vision, and values of Mecklenburg County,” a press release read.
