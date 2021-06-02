Man, juvenile accused of stealing pop tarts, milk, other items from elementary school in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and a young partner-in-crime are being accused of stealing large amounts of pop tarts, milk, cheese sticks, apple sauce and other items from an elementary school in Catawba County.
According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jacob Gherret Hamrick and a juvenile accomplice have been identified after breaking into Blackburn Elementary School.
This break-in was discovered by school administrators around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say it appears these suspects entered the school through an unsecured door.
Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located Hamrick and almost all of the items stolen from the school during a canvass of area residences.
Officials say the motivation for these crimes appears to be opportunity as opposed to a need for food or drink.
Among the stolen items recovered were 89 packages of pop tarts, 38 cartons of milk, 42 packages of cheese sticks, 11 containers of strawberry apple sauce, two cartons of orange juice and six compound bows used by the school’s archery program. A pack of crackers stolen from the school had already been consumed.
Hamrick has been arrested and charged with breaking or entering and larceny. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond. The juveniles involvement in this incident will be addressed with the Office of Juvenile Justice.
