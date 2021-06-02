Man faces long list of charges following chase with law enforcement agencies in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 40-year-old man faces a long list of charges and a bond set at $275,000 after he was in a chase with police, deputies, and troopers.
Ryan Mithcell Herrington was charged with: misuse Of 911 emergency telephone system, resist obstruct delay officer - non assault. flee to elude - felony, aggressive driving, flee/elude arrest w/mv - felony, dwlr not impaired, speeding, fail to heed light or siren, safety zone/sidewalks violation, and reckless driving to endanger.
Herrington was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of Old Concord Road near Kannapolis.
