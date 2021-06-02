Job fair held to help Morganton, N.C. businesses struggling to hire

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Beth Hicks owns the Morganton General Store in downtown Morganton and lately has been putting a lot of hours in, 6 days a week.
“I come in at 3 in the morning to move products and do merchandising and get orders ready,” Hicks said.
That’s in addition to daily tasks in the store. Beth says she wouldn’t have to be pressed into all the jobs except that the store is short staffed.
Hiring has been difficult, she says, even as pandemic restrictions are lifted. One big reason for that, she believes, is the extra pay people are getting in unemployment benefits.
“We actually had someone yesterday who came in and said, I think I’m gonna find a job in a couple of months because unemployment might run out then,” Hicks said.
Beth and other business owners don’t blame the workers for choosing to stay at home and collect the unemployment.
“It’s a solid financial decision for them,” said another business owner.
Still, the businesses need workers. It’s why a job fair was held Wednesday just for the downtown businesses and city hall.
There were no crowds of job seekers but there were many applications filled out. Beth Hicks thinks she might have four applicants that might work out.
Terrance Mungro, who owns Limbertwig Cafe, says if he can find some more help, it would take some stress off of him.
Competing with the unemployment checks has been tough, he said, but he thinks businesses will win out in the end.
“I think we just need to be patient,” Mungro said.
Business owners say if they can survive the pandemic and still be in business, they think they can navigate the hiring hurdle too.
