‘I feel betrayed:’ CMS students share disappointment over county’s vote to withhold funding from school system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students, parents, teachers and other advocates are dismayed but keeping hope alive that the county and the school system will reach an agreement following weeks of debate.
“Frankly I feel betrayed as a student,” said CMS student John Schubert.
Schubert is a rising senior and newly elected student body president at Providence High School.
“I don’t see how students will be supported with less funding,” said CMS student Sidney Griffin.
Griffin is a rising junior at South Mecklenburg School where she is a member of student government and is on the track and field and cheerleading teams.
Both are frustrated following Tuesday’s vote from Mecklenburg County officials to withhold $56 million dollars of funding from the school system.
Mecklenburg County voted on Tuesday to adopt a $2 billion operating budget for the fiscal year 2022.
The $2-billion budget is an increase of $105 million, or 5.5 percent, over the current fiscal year 2021 operating budget.
A controversial part of the budget is that the county is withholding $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until the district provides “an educational attainment plan to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners that articulates the district’s plan for the spending of County dollars to address gaps in educational attainment.”
CMS has posted its 2024 strategic plan to address inequities in education.
Some of the strategies include personalized learning, increasing social, emotional, and mental health resources and access, and developing a performance management system.
CMS equity committee member Dee Rankin said the county and CMS need to work together to dismantle the disparities faced by students. He also encouraged faith leaders, Black Greek Letter Organizations, and other community members to work together to help students in need.
“I think that we know there’s a need we know what needs to be addressed. I think the strategy of aggressively mandating the school board to act in a certain way is the wrong way of going about it. I think there needs to be a collaborative approach amongst the two to figure this out,” Rankin said.
One parent and CMS teacher told WBTV off-camera this is a “community failing” and it’s going to take the community coming together to get the children the resources and support they deserve.
Students believe withholding the money won’t help students or teachers - and they’re hoping a resolution is made --and made soon-- as the school district pushes forward to reach an agreement with the county.
“There’s a clear and direct need and that’s the need of the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to receive an education and as fair and equitable of an education as they can possibly receive,” Schubert said.
“CMS should keep pushing back because at the end of the day what matters most is the students and the quality of their education,” Griffin said.
Shortly after the budget vote, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education released a statement saying they would seek “statutory resolution” in order to receive the funding.
The resolution process includes having the two boards meet and go through mediation. If no agreement is made there is a formula to follow to determine how much money will be disbursed.
