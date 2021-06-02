Humidity levels up, rain chances to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure, the weather system that provided cool temperatures and comfortable humidity levels over the holiday weekend, has now slipped offshore and in the position, the humidity level has risen, and it will remain on the high side for several days to come.
As for rain, the chance for a passing thundershower stands at about 30% today with afternoon temperatures rising to the lower 80s again.
- Humidity levels on the rise
- Wet weather likely late Thursday
- Lower weekend rain chances
Mostly cloudy and sticky tonight, there may be a stray shower or two with lows in the 60s.
A First Alert has been issued Thursday into Friday, as much-need rain, in the form of widespread showers and storms become more likely as tropical humidity will remain in place on a steady southerly breeze.
There may be a shower at any point Thursday, but the greatest chance appears to be from late Thursday through Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few storms may be strong, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible.
But all things considered, the rain will generally be welcome, as we’ve been so dry of late. High temperatures look to remain in the low to perhaps middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.
The humidity levels looks to remain elevated, but with lower rain chances and more sunshine afternoon readings will rise into the upper 80s over the weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
