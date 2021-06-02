Happy early birthday to the memory of Adam Kincaid

(WBTV) - Adam Kincaid would’ve been 17-years old Thursday.
“Last time I emailed you was a difficult day as Adam had passed away after his powerful and courageous battle with the rare and aggressive cancer known as NUT Carcinoma,” Kim Kincaid wrote. “Life after loss hasn’t been much easier, as the unnecessary pain of losing a child is always just a memory… a thought… or a moment away. Grief is a ride. As a family, we decided to take the loss of our son and focus on the good.”
There is a lot of good to be relayed.
Kim said Adam’s friends and family created a non-profit known as Strong Like AK. It’s dedicated to support pediatric cancer patients and caregivers in the greater Gaston and Mecklenburg County communities. In less than one year of existence, the group has lots to report. Maybe most exciting is a house (yes, a “Strong like AK” HOUSE) already in the works.
“It’ll be a single dwelling home offering a comfortable place for pediatric cancer patients and families to stay while receiving treatment through Levine Children’s Cancer and Blood Center,” Kim said. “We’re so excited about this project.”
As she should be. This private home will be a comfortable place for one pediatric cancer family to stay at a time as they receive treatments through Levine Children’s Hospital. It is in its beginning stages, but Kim says it’ll be beautiful when done. She says other charities provide single rooms at no cost, but she also knows many of them have limitations, communal kitchens and living rooms, and if they support putting a family in a hotel... as nice as that is... it can lack privacy during really difficult times. Kim says it’s their hope this house will only be occupied by one family at a time.
Find out more, here >> https://www.stronglikeak.org/strong-like-ak-house
As if that’s not enough (remember, around less than a year), this non-profit also has a scholarship established, has hosted community blood drives, ran a Christmas Stocking give-back, is creating caregiver boxes, and has raised money to support pediatric cancer patients’ needs.
“The scholarship will be $5,000, given to a student with character like Adam’s,” Kim said. “Someone kind, eager, wanting to live life to the fullest and who has a heart full of love. We’re calling it the ‘Adam Kincaid Memorial Scholarship’.”
Kim is currently trying to get this foundation out there. She says the board of directors is supportive, but what makes the non-profit really unique is its teen leadership board. These teens, she says, will be empowering their peers.
“We know Adam would be so proud,” she said. “Our hope is that Strong Like AK will help remember Adam, his perseverance, and share his giving spirit. We hope to support whatever need is greatest in the pediatric cancer community; just as we felt supported when we lived it.”
Tomorrow, June 3rd, if you look up at the Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center, you’ll see it lit in yellow and navy blue. That’s in honor of Adam, and to kick off the Strong Like AK House campaign. Again, go to that link above or check the charity website at www.stronglikeak.org.
“We miss Adam so much,” Kim said. “My momma heart struggles most days. I know he’d want us to push on and be the best versions of ourselves. Our blended family spends many days texting back and forth, sharing memories, pictures, and old texts, and his friends continue to be part of our lives. He taught so many life lessons in his short time.”
Can’t wait, Kim, to see what you guys accomplish. Here’s an early happy birthday post in honor of your son.
