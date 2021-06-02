Happy early birthday to the memory of Adam Kincaid

As she should be. This private home will be a comfortable place for one pediatric cancer family to stay at a time as they receive treatments through Levine Children’s Hospital. It is in its beginning stages, but Kim says it’ll be beautiful when done. She says other charities provide single rooms at no cost, but she also knows many of them have limitations, communal kitchens and living rooms, and if they support putting a family in a hotel... as nice as that is... it can lack privacy during really difficult times. Kim says it’s their hope this house will only be occupied by one family at a time.