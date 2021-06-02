First Alert issued for thunderstorms on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The humidity is back and t-storms aren’t far behind.
Here are the main things to know right now:
- Feeling like summer!
- First Alert for t-storms Thursday afternoon into Friday morning
- HOT this weekend!
There could be a few showers or storms through the evening, but the humidity will likely be a bigger factor for many of us. It will be pretty sticky tonight too. Lows will only fall to the mid 60s.
There is a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. It kicks in on Thursday afternoon. From then through the evening will bring the best chance for thunderstorms.
Remember to stay up-to-date with conditions in your area by downloading the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.
There could still be a few left around overnight and into Friday morning. We are mainly just looking at a few showers for the rest of Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day.
The weekend is shaping up to be a pretty decent one – if you don’t mind the heat. There’s only a 20% chance for thunderstorms each day but highs will be in the upper 80s and the humidity won’t let up.
Next week won’t be any cooler. Highs will be in the upper 80s every day. There’s a chance for a cooling thunderstorm each afternoon.
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
