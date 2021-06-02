Family marks “Heavenly Birthday” of murdered 7-year-old in Salisbury, police still on the case looking for the killer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With purple balloons and pictures from a much happier time, the family of a seven-year-old girl who was murdered in Salisbury marked what would have been her 12th birthday this week. The family created the display on the front porch of their home on N. Long Street.
Ayana Allen was sleeping with her grandmother Shirley Robinson in Robinson’s home on December 4, 2016, when someone fired multiple shots into the Harrell Street house through a bedroom window. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene and the medical examiner reports that gunshot wounds were found in her head, torso, and extremities.
“We’re never satisfied with an unsolved homicide case and hopefully we can, it would mean a lot to the family, to the community, to the police department to solve some of these cases,” said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.
“I know justice is coming,” said grandmother Shirley Robinson. “It might not come on our time, but it’s going to come on God’s time, and he knows, you can run but you can’t hide.”
There’s a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest in her murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
