Extra federal jobless benefit would end in NC in House bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s unemployed would no longer receive the pandemic-related $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement under legislation approved by a state House committee.
The measure would withdraw North Carolina from the program, joining two dozen other states.
The proposal would eliminate these extra benefits 30 days after the bill became law.
Republicans advancing the bill through the Finance Committee argued the extra benefits are slowing down the post-pandemic recovery.
Some call them a disincentive to work.
Others say the benefits have been crucial for many people, especially women who are struggling to provide child care to children.
The bill next goes to the House floor on Thursday.
