Crime Stoppers: Police looking for men wanted in connection to bicycle thefts in Dilworth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for two men wanted in connection to bicycle thefts in the Dilworth area.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the two men have been identified as Tracy Drake and Artur Mikulski. Both men have been arrested multiple times in Mecklenburg County.
Johnson said police have taken reports of stolen bicycles at multiple buildings in the Dilworth area over the last few weeks. One of the incidents happened at The Lexington Dilworth on Euclid Avenue.
“They go inside these places, they look at the particular bikes, and they choose which ones they’re gonna take, so they’ve done a lot of planning, they know the value of these bikes they’re stealing, and those are the ones they hit,” explained Johnson.
Surveillance video from The Lexington Dilworth show the suspects using tools to open a parking garage gate and dismantle bike locks. The video also shows the men riding through the parking garage with the stolen bikes.
“They’re looking for expensive bikes. We believe these suspects, they know the brands of these bikes, they know the models, and those are the ones that they’re targeting,” said Johnson.
The detective explained that police are hopeful they’ll get tips about the whereabouts of the suspects because the men have already been identified as the alleged thieves.
“These suspects, they’re from around this area and surrounding county, so we know people know who they are and that’s why it’s important for them to step up, be brave and make that call,” said Johnson.
The detective urged other bicycle owners to keep their bikes secured.
“Just take every precaution with your property,” said Johnson. “If you have to take that bike inside of your house or inside of your condo, do that because no matter what type of bike you’re using, there’s always someone out here that knows how to cut that lock open or take that lock off the bicycle and steal your bike.”
Detectives think there may be a third individual involved in the bicycle thefts.
Anyone with information about the stolen bikes or the whereabouts of Drake and Mikulski should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
