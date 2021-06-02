Cooper nearing rollout of financial perks for vaccination

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is nearing an announcement on further financial incentives to boost COVID-19 vaccine participation.
Four counties have a pilot program where unvaccinated people can get $25 for coming in for their first COVID-19 shot at participating sites.
Drivers can also receive the $25 bonus.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has previously expressed interest in financial perks but is still reviewing possible legal concerns and working with state officials.
Supply is greatly outpacing demand in the state. Health officials hope more financial perks will boost participation.
