CMPD: Suspect fires several shots at officers, SWAT situation underway in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect fired several shots at officers in southwest Charlotte, sparking a SWAT situation that is actively underway, according to police.
CMPD says officers were responding to a domestic disturbance on Little Abbey Lane in the Steele Creek area when someone inside a home fired several shots at officers.
Police say the SWAT Team is working to negotiate a peaceful resolution to this situation.
At this point in the investigation, police say no CMPD officers have been injured or discharged their service weapon.
The scene is still active as the suspect remains barricaded inside a home Wednesday afternoon.
South Tryon and Steelecroft Parkway will be temporarily closed as the situation continues.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
