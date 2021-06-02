Charlotte radio host and Duke diehard fan reacts to Mike Krzyzewski retirement announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski shocked the sports world Wednesday when news of his impending retirement broke. Krzyzewski is the winningest Division I men’s basketball coach of all time and has coached for 41 seasons at Duke University.
Krzyzewski announced that the 2021-2022 college basketball season will be his last season as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. In his time at Duke, Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to five NCAA national championships and 12 Final Fours.
Travis ‘T-Bone’ Hancock, co-host of “The Mac Attack” on Sports Radio FNZ, said he was shocked to hear the news Wednesday.
“I thought K had two more years. I really thought he had two more so not completely shocking, sort of the timing of it being this year was, but I thought he had two more to go,” explained Hancock in an interview with WBTV Wednesday evening.
The radio co-host said he has been pulling for Duke since the mid-2000s so he’s seen Krzyzewski lead the Blue Devils to several deep NCAA tournament runs. Hancock said he even has a picture of the Duke legend hanging above his bed.
“He didn’t build the Duke basketball program, but in many people’s eyes, he is the Duke basketball program. You can’t even think about Duke without Coach K. It’s gonna take a while to process that, a long time,” said Hancock.
Krzyzewski isn’t the only major college basketball coach to make a monumental retirement announcement in 2021. Just two months ago, Roy Williams announced he was stepping down as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels men’s basketball team.
Williams spoke to reporters Wednesday about Krzyzewski’s decision to retire following next season.
“Mike’s been fantastic for the game of basketball. He’s been fantastic for college basketball. He’s been fantastic for the ACC, the greatest rivalry in sports- the Duke-North Carolina basketball. He’s been a good friend. He’s been a guy I’ve respected a great deal. He made everybody bring their A-game for years and years and years,” said Williams.
With Williams already retired and Krzyzewski entering his final season with Duke, it is clear the Tobacco Road rivalry will look different in 2022.
“It’ll be interesting. It will be odd. Hey look, I’m 37 years old, but most people my age or near my age, we have no idea of a sports world or basketball world without K or Roy in it. That’s gonna be odd to see that,” said Hancock.
Former Duke player and current Duke associate head coach, Jon Scheyer, has already been named as Mike Krzyzewski’s successor. Scheyer played under Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010 and was captain of the 2010 Duke Blue Devils team that won a national championship.
