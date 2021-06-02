Arizona prepares for death row executions with gas once used by Nazis

The state is facing criticism yet again for obtaining the means to make HCN, the chemical in Zyklon B. “The proposal to use Zyklon B in executions is not only insulting to the victims of the Holocaust, but also shows a grave lack of understanding of its history at a time when knowledge of this horrific event is at an all-time low,” Kathrin Meyer, secretary general of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, said in a statement to CBS News.