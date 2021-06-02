Alcohol and drug use survey for students now available in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2021 Cabarrus Youth Substance Use Survey for students in grades 6-12 is now under way.
According to Cabarrus County Schools, the anonymous survey has been conducted since 2014 in collaboration with Cabarrus Health Alliance.
The results from the survey will help the school system to learn students’ beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors about substance and alcohol use. Results will help the system learn how to best utilize its resources in the county to address their needs.
Student participation is voluntary. There is nothing in the survey that will identify a particular person or school.
Parents of students in grades 6-12 will receive information through the Blackboard Connect notification system that includes a link to the survey, as well as a preview of the survey questions. The survey will be available until June 4th.
