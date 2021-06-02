2 adults, 6 teens charged in attack of high school student

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two women and six teenagers have been charged in an attack on a 14-year-old student at a North Carolina high school.
WGHP-TV reports that the assault happened in a classroom at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro a week ago Tuesday.
Kiamosha Devanee Sutton was arrested on charges including first-degree trespassing and inciting a riot.
The 37-year-old parent was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
A warrant was also issued for 18-year-old Anikqua Shydasia Beatty of Charlotte.
Juvenile petitions were filed against six students for their roles in the assault.
Three of them who didn’t attend the school were also charged with trespassing.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.