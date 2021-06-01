Salisbury Fire Department earns Class 1 Fire Protection rating

“The Class 1 rating is a great accomplishment for our department and residents and is truly the result of various agencies working together to benefit our entire City,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “It is a reflection of the Salisbury firefighters who are assigned to the fire stations assuring their readiness and unprecedented service to the residents on a 24/7 basis. It also highlights the commitment by city’s departments such as the Fire Marshal’s Office, Salisbury Rowan Utilities, and Public Works Telecommunications and Fleet Divisions, and our response fire department partners because we can’t do this alone. Our residents should know that this Class 1 rating is another way to ensure them that SFD is working daily to make our City a safe and resilient place.”