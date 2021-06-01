Salisbury Fire Department earns Class 1 Fire Protection rating

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) has received the distinction of earning a Class 1 Public Protection Classification rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) on Tuesday, June 1.
“The Class 1 rating is a great accomplishment for our department and residents and is truly the result of various agencies working together to benefit our entire City,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “It is a reflection of the Salisbury firefighters who are assigned to the fire stations assuring their readiness and unprecedented service to the residents on a 24/7 basis. It also highlights the commitment by city’s departments such as the Fire Marshal’s Office, Salisbury Rowan Utilities, and Public Works Telecommunications and Fleet Divisions, and our response fire department partners because we can’t do this alone. Our residents should know that this Class 1 rating is another way to ensure them that SFD is working daily to make our City a safe and resilient place.”
The North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower insurance rates in that fire district. An ISO Class 1 rating is the highest rating an organization can achieve in the fire service. This designation ranks the Salisbury Fire Department among the nation’s best and one of 17 in North Carolina, as less than one percent of fire departments across the country achieve this distinction.
The inspection was conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Salisbury Fire Department score is based not only on the routine inspections of proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source, SFD rating is also based on performance. This rating had performance-based measurements elevated including how SFD companies cover the city through actual performance data related directly to timely response to fires.
Business owners with commercial properties in Salisbury City limits can contact their insurance companies to let them know of the improvement and ask about the chance to lower their insurance rates.
SFD would also like to thank their response partners: Chief Alexander and the Locke Fire Department, Chief Horde and the Granite Quarry Fire Department, Chief McBride and the East Spencer Fire Department, Chief Fox and the Millers Ferry Fire Department, Ellis Crossroad Fire Department, Spencer Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Faith Fire Department, the Rowan County 911 office and Rowan County EMS.
