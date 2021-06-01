1 in 10 N.C. residents gave up drinking since start of COVID-19 pandemic, survey says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One in 10 North Carolina residents have stopped drinking alcohol since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey.
The survey, conducted by DrugAbuse.com, points to socializing as a main reason why more than 1 in 10 North Carolinians have given up alcohol or drastically cut down since the start of the pandemic.
The survey questioned 3,200 Americans to find out how many had formed better habits during the pandemic and why.
About 26 percent of the people who said they’d cut down on drinking over the past year explained that the lack of after-work drinking had been a significant factor.
And 32 percent of people said the lack of regular get-togethers with drinking buddies was what prompted them to cut down.
For those who gave up alcohol completely over the last year, 52 percent said their main reason for doing so was because they were actively trying to be healthier, while 28 percent said the main reason was to save money.
Another 14 percent said they gave up drinking during the pandemic because they got bored of alcohol, while 3 percent did so to avoid hangovers.
Another 3 percent say they quit alcohol to improve their relationships between friends and family.
However the survey points to 28 percent of people who worry they will go back to drinking when restrictions are completely lifted, when they go back to the office or when they take vacations.
