Much-needed rain chances are low, for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sunshine today with afternoon readings just above 80°. That’s still a little below average for early June and the humidity level will remain very comfortable, as it did over the holiday weekend.
After a pleasant evening, patchy clouds and comfortable temperatures mainly in the 50s.
- Comfortable humidity and mild temperatures today
- Higher humidity and isolated storms chances Wednesday
- First Alert: Late week storm chances much higher
Temperatures will warm back into the low to perhaps middle 80s on Wednesday. As we warm up, and the humidity level starts to inch up, we’ll also see a small increase – to about 30% - in the storm chance.
A First Alert has been issued Thursday into Friday, as much-need rain, in the form of scattered to widespread showers and storms become more likely as tropical humidity kicks in on a steady southerly breeze.
A few storms may be strong, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible. But all things considered, the rain will generally be welcome, as we’ve been so dry of late. High temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 80s both Thursday and Friday.
Seasonal highs in the 80s are forecast to hold into the weekend and isolated storms may linger as well, though at this point, the chances appear a little lower.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
