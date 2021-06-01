Morganton man arrested, accused of statutory rape of child

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Morganton man was arrested Friday after an investigation into an alleged statutory rape of child, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on May 27, when detectives got word of a possible statutory rape of a child under the age of 13. Interviews were conducted the following day, May 28, and 37-year-old Jason Isaiah McPeters was taken into custody and charged with felony first-degree statutory rape.
No information about the incident or victim was released.
After his arrest, McPeters was taken to the the Burke County Jail and given a $150,000 secured bond. He is due in court on June 1.
