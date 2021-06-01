Molly’s Kids: Introducing Eliyja Lipford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 10-year-old Eliyja Lipford lives in Mint Hill and loves to play sports and video games. Last week he was admitted to the hospital for what everyone assumed was something minor. Maybe a bad cold. Maybe, if it was worse his family thought, COVID.
It wasn’t either of those things. Eliyja had a serious heart condition.
This young boy’s mitral valve had collapsed, causing blood to spill into his lungs. He was on a ventilator. The original thought was he’d slowly be weened off, if his body could handle it. Then, if all continued to go well, Eliyja would undergo open-heart surgery in the next few months.
But, plans change and most of that went out the window this past Saturday. Eliyja was rushed to have a Mitral Valve Replacement, meaning, a surgeon replaced his heart valve with a mechanical valve.
“We were praying for a miracle, and knew God was in control,” said his mom’s cousin, Lacey, who reached out on behalf of the entire Lipford family. “We hope his story and beautiful face reaches as many people as possible. Both of his parents are unable to work right now in order to spend every second by his side. They are updating people through a Facebook page they started. We’re going in any direction, trying to do whatever we can, to help Eliyja and make him better.”
Lacey says as of Saturday night, Eliyja was doing “pretty well.” There were tubes draining the blood around the surgery site, and his pain and sedation meds were in a good spot. His family said doctors told them Eliyja didn’t need any blood during surgery, which they were taking as a good sign.
“We are so proud of how tough he is,” his mom, Heather Coffey wrote. “We just want to spend time with him.”
Heather, Eliyja’s dad, Zak North, and his 4-year-old brother, Eastyn, say they’re all just hanging in there.
I’m waiting to hear back from his cousin on where things stand over the last two days... and will edit this post as information comes in they want to share. But for now, the family had reached out, asking for good thoughts for Eliyja and his journey no one expected. So, if you feel compelled to do so, think something positive for this 10-year-old, and all those who love him.
