Mecklenburg Co. to give away $25 cash card for first dose vaccinations
By WBTV Web Staff | June 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are offering a small incentive for people to get vaccinated COVID-19.

Not only are the vaccinations free, but the county is also giving away $25 Summer Cash Cards for people getting the vaccination and the drivers of people getting vaccinated.

The offer begins June 2 for people receiving the first dose.

Eligible individuals include anyone 18 and older who:

  • ·Gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site OR
  • Drives someone to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site
  • Only non-commercial transporters can receive a gift card. A transporter may not receive a gift card if they are being compensated for the ride (e.g., Uber, Lyft, taxi).
  • Transporters must provide a round-trip ride to and from the vaccine site.
  • Transporters must initial an attestation log and be accompanied by the individual who received the vaccine.
  • Transporters may receive no more than one gift card per trip even if multiple individuals are transported during one trip.
  • Vaccine recipients or drivers for second doses are not eligible.
  • Vaccine recipients or transporters ages 17 and younger are not eligible.

The following Mecklenburg Public Health locations will offer the $25 Summer Cash Cards this week:

MEDIC: Mecklenburg EMS Agency, 4425 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte

  • Wednesday, June 2, Noon - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 4 and
  • Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte

  • Wednesday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte

  • Thursday, June 3, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Catawba Brewing Co., 933 Louise Avenue, Charlotte

  • Friday, June 4, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Food Truck Friday, 5700 Westpark Drive, Charlotte

  • Friday, June 4, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Movement School Eastland, 5249 Central Avenue, Charlotte

  • Saturday, June 5, Noon – 4 p.m.

