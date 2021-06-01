Mecklenburg Co. to give away $25 cash card for first dose vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are offering a small incentive for people to get vaccinated COVID-19.
Not only are the vaccinations free, but the county is also giving away $25 Summer Cash Cards for people getting the vaccination and the drivers of people getting vaccinated.
The offer begins June 2 for people receiving the first dose.
Eligible individuals include anyone 18 and older who:
- ·Gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site OR
- Drives someone to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site
- Only non-commercial transporters can receive a gift card. A transporter may not receive a gift card if they are being compensated for the ride (e.g., Uber, Lyft, taxi).
- Transporters must provide a round-trip ride to and from the vaccine site.
- Transporters must initial an attestation log and be accompanied by the individual who received the vaccine.
- Transporters may receive no more than one gift card per trip even if multiple individuals are transported during one trip.
- Vaccine recipients or drivers for second doses are not eligible.
- Vaccine recipients or transporters ages 17 and younger are not eligible.
The following Mecklenburg Public Health locations will offer the $25 Summer Cash Cards this week:
MEDIC: Mecklenburg EMS Agency, 4425 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte
- Wednesday, June 2, Noon - 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 4 and
- Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte
- Wednesday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte
- Thursday, June 3, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Catawba Brewing Co., 933 Louise Avenue, Charlotte
- Friday, June 4, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Food Truck Friday, 5700 Westpark Drive, Charlotte
- Friday, June 4, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Movement School Eastland, 5249 Central Avenue, Charlotte
- Saturday, June 5, Noon – 4 p.m.
