NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New vaccine incentive for Meck County residents includes airline tickets

(WSAZ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is partnering with American Airlines to offer more incentives for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who attend a community vaccination clinic this weekend will be entered to win two roundtrip tickets to any American Airlines destination. The tickets will be first-class for U.S. domestic destinations and coach-class for international destinations.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is hosting the COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Summerstock Charlotte. The vaccination clinic will be held Sunday, June 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Summerstock Charlotte festival will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Camp Greene Park. Performances, mural paintings, and a bike trail are a part of activities for the festival.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can walk-up at the Summerstock Charlotte event or make an appointment here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

“Individuals do not need to be present to win but must attend the festival and register on-site in order to be selected from the raffle,” American Airlines says.

Anyone who gets vaccinated with a first dose or who drives someone for a first-dose vaccination will receive a $25 Summer Cash Card.

As COVID-19 vaccination lotteries gain popularity, could the Carolinas join in?

The cash card offer began June 2 for people receiving the first dose. “We continued to be encouraged by our vaccination rates, but we still have work to do to reach our goal of vaccinating our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Vaccination incentives popping up from providers in Charlotte: Are they working?

Eligible individuals include anyone 18 and older who:

  • Gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site OR
  • Drives someone to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site
  • Only non-commercial transporters can receive a gift card. A transporter may not receive a gift card if they are being compensated for the ride (e.g., Uber, Lyft, taxi).
  • Transporters must provide a round-trip ride to and from the vaccine site.
  • Transporters must initial an attestation log and be accompanied by the individual who received the vaccine.
  • Transporters may receive no more than one gift card per trip even if multiple individuals are transported during one trip.
  • Vaccine recipients or drivers for second doses are not eligible.
  • Vaccine recipients or transporters ages 17 and younger are not eligible.

“American Airlines is proud to play a role in this effort by Mecklenburg County to boost vaccination rates in Charlotte, where American has its second largest hub,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business.”

Vaccination incentives popping up from providers in Charlotte: Are they working?

There are also options for anyone needing COVID-19 vaccination transportation assistance:

  • Contact the Mecklenburg Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
  • Eligible residents can call RIDE UNITED NC at 1-844-771-RIDE for help in scheduling free round-trip rides to vaccine appointments.
  • Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to a vaccination clinic through July 4.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing vaccination events is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 Thursday...
Ramp from I-85 to I-485 closed for hours due to overturned tractor trailer
Bond was denied for one of two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court, one released on bond
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

Meck County Media Availability to talk about COVID-19 incentives from American Airlines
Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 people arrested during night 2 of protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas