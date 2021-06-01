New vaccine incentive for Meck County residents includes airline tickets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is partnering with American Airlines to offer more incentives for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who attend a community vaccination clinic this weekend will be entered to win two roundtrip tickets to any American Airlines destination. The tickets will be first-class for U.S. domestic destinations and coach-class for international destinations.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is hosting the COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Summerstock Charlotte. The vaccination clinic will be held Sunday, June 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Summerstock Charlotte festival will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Camp Greene Park. Performances, mural paintings, and a bike trail are a part of activities for the festival.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can walk-up at the Summerstock Charlotte event or make an appointment here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

“Individuals do not need to be present to win but must attend the festival and register on-site in order to be selected from the raffle,” American Airlines says.

Anyone who gets vaccinated with a first dose or who drives someone for a first-dose vaccination will receive a $25 Summer Cash Card.

The cash card offer began June 2 for people receiving the first dose. “We continued to be encouraged by our vaccination rates, but we still have work to do to reach our goal of vaccinating our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Eligible individuals include anyone 18 and older who:

Gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site OR

Drives someone to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at a participating COVID-19 vaccine site

Only non-commercial transporters can receive a gift card. A transporter may not receive a gift card if they are being compensated for the ride (e.g., Uber, Lyft, taxi).

Transporters must provide a round-trip ride to and from the vaccine site.

Transporters must initial an attestation log and be accompanied by the individual who received the vaccine.

Transporters may receive no more than one gift card per trip even if multiple individuals are transported during one trip.

Vaccine recipients or drivers for second doses are not eligible.

Vaccine recipients or transporters ages 17 and younger are not eligible.

“American Airlines is proud to play a role in this effort by Mecklenburg County to boost vaccination rates in Charlotte, where American has its second largest hub,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business.”

There are also options for anyone needing COVID-19 vaccination transportation assistance:

Contact the Mecklenburg Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

Eligible residents can call RIDE UNITED NC at 1-844-771-RIDE for help in scheduling free round-trip rides to vaccine appointments.

Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to a vaccination clinic through July 4.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing vaccination events is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

