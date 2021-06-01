Juvenile rescued after falling from Yadkin River bridge on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile who fell from the Yadkin River bridge on I-85 on Monday night was rescued by firefighters and emergency responders.
According to officials, Miller’s Ferry Fire, Salisbury Fire, Churchland Fire, Rowan Rescue, Davidson County EMS and Rowan County EMS were dispatched to a report of a person who had either jumped or fallen from the bridge. The call came in around 10:30 pm.
Rescue 64 from Miller’s Ferry was in the area from helping people involved in an earlier traffic accident when firefighters were flagged down and told about the person falling from the bridge.
Chief Josh Fox located the person who had fallen approximately 70-80 feet to the ground below.
Tower Ladder 1 and Rescue 2 from the Salisbury Fire Department arrived. Firefighters formulated a plan to use ropes to rescue the individual.
Jacob Vodochodsky was the first firefighters off the bridge. He was also integral in a very similar rescue operation that took place in nearly the same spot in February, 2020.
The victim was placed in a Stokes basket and successfully lifted back up to the bridge. He was conscious at the time, according to officials. He was flown to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center with unknown injuries.
There were at least two other accidents in the area at approximately the same time, according to officials.
“This incident again highlighted the need and benefits for the collaborative efforts of the Rowan County Special Operations Task Force, which was established in May, 2020,” said Battalion Chief Nick Martin of the Salisbury Fire Department. “The combined efforts of many rescuers from multiple agencies was again instrumental in a very successful outcome.”
