Is the reason Charlotte parks rank so low misleading?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parks in Mecklenburg County have been a hot topic recently.
Last week, the latest report from the Trust for Public Land ranked Charlotte parks 91st out of the nation’s 100 largest cities.
The biggest hit we took was in access. Just 39 percent of our residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.
“So, we really look at close to home park access as a critical factor,” Nettie Compton, from Trust for Public Land told On Your Side Tonight. “If you have got a great park but you need to get in your car and drive half an hour, you’re not going to get the same benefits from those park spaces. When a park is close to home, it means that it’s cooling their neighborhood. It means that you can walk there with your kids.”
Mecklenburg County voted to pass its 2022 budget, which includes improving the park system.
Lee Jones, the Director of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, spoke his reaction to the new report at Charlotte’s Freedom Park.
Jones said “access” metric can be a little misleading when you compare Charlotte to others cities that do well in the survey, cities like Minneapolis, St. Paul and Washington D.C.
“Look at Minneapolis, and you look at DC, you know, Minneapolis add-on is about 50 square miles, DC is 60 square miles, we’re 525 square miles. So, we’re about 10 times the size. We’re at 1.12 million in population. Minneapolis is 427. DC is maybe 600,000. So, if you look at that, they’re denser. So, it’s higher density near a smaller group of parks, so they will be deemed to have better access.”
Jones also said there are differences in the way our city is laid out.
We have a lot of cul-de-sacs versus other city’s grid systems of streets. It means a park could be close, as the crow flies, just not as close when you have to walk or drive. “So, if you look at it in the context, it’s a good metric to look at from that comparison standpoint,” Jones said. “But it doesn’t actually reflect some of the things that we feel are important and should be measured.”
And in a poll done two years ago, 52 percent said the county was funding parks appropriately. Only 39 percent said they were underfunded.
When asked about budget priorities, it was actually near the bottom of the list behind things you would probably expect -- education, affordable housing and health, and human services.
But the Trust for Public Land Survey found Charlotte’s per capita spending on parks is relatively low.
Charlotte spends $70 per person. The national average is $96.
The discussion with the Parks and Recreation came before Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the 2022 budget. It calls for a 16 percent increase in funding for parks. That’s about $8.4 million more than this year.
A big chunk of that, about $5 million is coming in what the county manager calls “Equity Investments.”
“So, we’re going to look at the areas where we can have equity in terms of the level of maintenance, the level of programming, the level of amenities, and the level of finish within our parks,” Jones said. “So, one won’t be able to look at something aesthetically and say that’s a bad park, that’s a good park.” That’s because there are a number of parks and the urban core has a number of park, and there’s a lot of maintenance into those parks.
“So, we know the life cycle of a playground, we know the life cycle of a shelter and when we need to replace it,” Jones said. “So, we’re going to take investment and reinvest it and look at those areas that rank low. And that will raise the bar and raise the level of appreciation and functionality of our parks.”
The $5 million is a down payment really. Fixing everything in need of repair could push up to a $100 million. Then there’s the issue of adding parks. That’s not easy in a fast growing community where land values are shooting up.
“One of the things that we’ve seen is that a lot of cities are getting really innovative about how,” Compton said. “To have both density affordable housing and other investments but also grow their park spaces when you look at New York City, for instance, right that’s registers is very expensive land, right? And yet New York has been able to get to almost 100 percent access through converting schoolyards property the city already owns into public spaces. So outside of school hours, they’re open to the community. No new land needed to be required.”
How many of those do we have?
“I mean, how many different I mean, joint use agreements, we probably have about 30 joint use agreements at different levels,” Jones said. “Some might be as little as using the tennis courts, or the be shared recreation center and shared fields.”
The new budget that passed will allocate funds for this:
- $2 million for staffing of the new North Regional Rec Center. The funding will support 14 full-time, 14 part-time and 75 limited part-time positions
- $400,000 for additional park maintenance equipment and supplies
- $250,000 for additional mowing services at various facilities
- $215,000 for maintenance and operations at 11 facilities
- $140,000 for two new positions at Ramblewood athletic fields and McDowell Campground
