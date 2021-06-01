3 injured, found in different locations after southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured and found in different locations after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Tuesday.
Around 9:42 a.m., CMPD says officers responded to Nations Ford Road, located evidence of a shooting and requested Crime Scene Search to respond.
A short time later, officers were notified that two people self-transported themselves to the hospital.
Police say one person had life-threatening injuries while the other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 11:15 a.m., officers found a third victim on Echodale Drive. Preliminary evidence suggests this person was also shot on Nations Ford Road. Medic took this person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigation the circumstances around this shooting and ask the public to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with any information.
