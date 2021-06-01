Humidity returns - and so do thunderstorms!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Summer is making a come-back!
This is what we are tracking tonight:
- Humidity increases Wednesday
- Thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday
- No more highs in the 70s for a while
Tonight will be one of the cooler nights we will have for the rest of the week.
Lows will fall to the low 60s. After that, most nights will only make it back to the mid-60s.
As we go through the day on Wednesday, you may start to notice the muggies returning.
It should be a little stickier before the day is over. Highs will be in the low 80s. There’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms, especially the farther east you go.
There is a First Alert for Thursday and Friday.
That summertime pattern is setting back up. That means thunderstorms are possible either day.
This is good news since we are falling behind on precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
The weekend shouldn’t be too bad. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There’s a 30 percent chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday.
Highs temperatures will still be in the mid-80s as we move into next week.
Afternoon t-storms could pop up any afternoon.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
