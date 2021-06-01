Houston Methodist workers file suit after hospital orders them to get vaccinated

“It is unfortunate that the few remaining employees who refuse to get vaccinated and put our patients first are responding in this way,” Houston Methodist said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. “It is legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, as we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009. The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental. More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year.”