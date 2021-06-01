Holiday weekend over, trash cleanup underway along Wilson Creek

COLLETTESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial Day Weekend was busy along Wilson Creek as people gathered with their families along the riverbank to celebrate the holiday.
Extra law enforcement was there to keep the road open and enforce all parking rules.
They also looked for people who may be littering.
There’s up to a $5,000 fine for those caught throwing trash into the wilderness there.
A group that makes it their mission to keep the Wilson Creek area clean passed out bags for people to put trash in and flyers to remind them to do it.
Most did, but Tuesday morning it was clear some did not.
“It looks bad,” said one fisherman.
There were spots with bottles, picnic trash, even underwear and diapers.
Officials say even though there was a good bit of trash, the area was left in better shape this holiday in comparison to some in the past.
The group, “A Clean Wilson Creek,” has a couple of crews going along the river and parking areas to pick up any trash left behind.
About a dozen 40-gallon bags were filled up by lunchtime with a few more miles of creekside and roadside to check.
As far as arrests and fines, no citations were issued.
Officials say for an officer to charge someone they have to observe the littering. None did.
Officials do hope, though, that visitors are finally getting the word to pack out what they bring in.
The cleanup crews plan to be back again this summer.
Deputies will be along the creek each weekend through the summer.
