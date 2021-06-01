HCPD searching for missing 5-year-old, father boy last seen in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 5-year-old boy and his father.
Bradley Simmons and his father, who has the same name, were last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on Kings Road outside of Myrtle Beach.
Police said Bradley’s father is not his guardian.
The father lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Police said they have reason to believe the two are in North Carolina.
If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.