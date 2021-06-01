Good Question: Do children as young as 12 get same vaccine dosage as adults?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to children as young as 12 years old.
So, we were asked about the vaccine for children.
Annette asked: Is the dosage the same for 12-17-year-olds as for adults?
Good question.
Right now, anyone age 12 and up is able to get the Pfizer vaccine.
According to the FDA: “The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart, the same dosage and dosing regimen for 16 years of age and older.”
So to answer your question, yes, the dosage is the same.
However, when you get to children younger than 12, the dosage amount may change.
“Once we get younger than that we have to slow things down a little bit and make sure that we have the right dose that is safe for younger children and effective than the adults received,” explained Dr. Michael Smith, from Duke University.
