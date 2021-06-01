Duo charged with murder after man found dead inside vehicle in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead inside a vehicle in Gastonia on Monday.
The investigation began when the body of 37-year-old Alan Dale Johnson was found inside a vehicle that was parked in an empty lot on Ozark Avenue, north of I-85 near N. Pear Street. Investigators say Johnson had been shot.
On Tuesday, police said they had arrested 51-year-old Lewis Christopher Detter and 39-year-old Joshua Cabe Wiley, both from Lincolnton, in connection with the case. Both men are charged with first-degree murder in Johnson’s death.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting or said what evidence led to Detter and Wiley being named as suspects.
No further information about the case has been made public.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.