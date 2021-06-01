1 driver killed, 1 driver flown to hospital after head-on crash near Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One driver was killed while the other was flown to the hospital after a head-on crash near Salisbury Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on South Main Street near Camp Road, just south of Salisbury around 4 p.m.
Someone was driving a 2008 Honda southbound when a Nissan driver going north crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on.
The Nissan driver died at scene and the Honda driver was airlifted to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.
The road remained blocked for at least two hours after the crash..
Officials have not provided any other details about the crash including identities or possible cause.
