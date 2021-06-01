Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-85 SB in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer closed part of Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte Tuesday morning. Two people were hurt.
The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. along I-85 south near Beatties Ford, closing all lanes in the area.
Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a second person suffered minor injuries.
Commuters may use Exit 38, I-77, as an alternate.
“Continue south for 2 miles then use Exit 11-B onto NC-16 (Brookshire Freeway). Continue on NC-16 (Brookshire Freeway) for 2 miles to reaccess I-85 South,” NCDOT officials advise.
We’re working to learn more what caused the wreck and how many vehicles were involved.
The interstate is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Check back for updates.
