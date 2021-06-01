China Grove man touts “nearly indestructible” house

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2021 Hurricane Seasons officially begins on Tuesday, but even as things are quiet now in the tropics, some folks are thinking about what safety measures need to be in place to weather the storm. One homeowner in Rowan County says his house is hurricane proof…but not only that, he says it’s fire and earthquake proof as well.
Charlie Cauble says it’s because his house made of ICF blocks, or insulated concrete forms. The forms are similar to very thick Styrofoam blocks that are filled with concrete.
From the outside, Charlie’s house on Lentz Road in China Grove doesn’t look all that different, but it’s what you don’t see that makes it unique.
“After looking at everything that was on the market, I found this product called ICF block,” Charlie said. “They’re 18 inches high, they’re 8 foot long, and you put them together like Lego blocks.”
It makes for stronger, thicker walls Charlie said while pointing down to the wall near a window in the basement.
“You’ve got foam insulation here, you got foam insulation out here, and this whole thing is poured solid 8 inches concrete.”
Charlie says he’s seen the damage we’ve had in this area due to tornadoes and storms and says these blocks can take it.
“I’ve got a lot of family living next door and I told them anytime a hurricane or tornado comes, this door is open, so we can all come in here, we’d be safe after the storm,” Cauble said.
The blocks are usually more expensive than traditional products, but with the rising cost of lumber, they are now much closer in price. Charlie says the blocks have also brought down utility costs.
“8,250 square feet. Our light bill last month was $93 and we’re all electric,” Cauble said. “That’s incredible.”
The home is also nearly soundproof. Charlie is a big believer and says the only reason the blocks are used more often is because not enough builders or buyers now about them.
“We’ve surrounded our life around this ICF block and we feel good about it,” Cauble added.
For more information on the ICF blocks, you can contact Charlie at 704-702-0005.
