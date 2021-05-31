Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot and killed in north Charlotte early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Twin Brook Drive near Gibbon Road.
Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the woman with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced her dead on scene.
Police say they’re investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The woman’s name was not released.
