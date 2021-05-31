$5K reward available for information in 21-year-old woman’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the May killing of a 21-year-old woman in Charlotte.

Sherlyn Drew, also know as Alicia, was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. on May 31.

Drew, a Georgia State University Student, was vising family when someone shot into the family home on Twin Brook Drive, killing her, police say.

Officers believe someone in the community has information that could help them.

“This family is going to forever be scarred by losing a loved one,” police said. “So, this holiday will never be the same.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

