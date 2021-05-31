Stanly County Schools Deputy Superintendent on paid leave, school board holding emergency meeting

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Deputy Superintendent of Stanly County Schools is on paid leave as the Board of Education conducts an investigation into her conduct at a Friday night graduation ceremony.
“Ms. Calvert has been placed on leave with pay while Stanly County Schools investigates the matter. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further on Ms. Calvert or the alleged conduct,” the school system said in a statement.
Vickie Calvert is listed as the Deputy Superintendent for the school system. Calvert delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony for South Stanly High School on Friday.
On Monday morning the Board of Education convened an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.
