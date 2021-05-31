Spotty rain for midweek with a First Alert for Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by daybreak Tuesday.
Here’s what we are tracking tonight:
- Tuesday: 50s for the morning; lower 80s for the afternoon
- Isolated shower/storm for Tuesday and Wednesday
- First Alert: Thursday into Friday, due to better rain/storm chances
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a few rain showers and storms possible for the NC mountains.
Tuesday will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the lower 80s around Charlotte and around 70 degrees for Boone.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will stay mild with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid-80s for Wednesday with a few isolated showers and storms possible.
A First Alert has been issued Thursday into Friday as scattered rain and storms will be possible, which may impact outdoor work and activities.
A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible.
High temperatures look to remain in the low to mid-80s for Thursday and Friday.
Isolated storms will be possible this weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
Enjoy the rest of your week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
