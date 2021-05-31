New First Alert before the week is over!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rather cool Sunday (high: 74°) we will approach 80° today. With mainly sunny skies, rain shouldn’t affect any of your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 60s today in the mountains.
- Looking good for your Memorial Day plans!
- Rain free with highs close to 80° today!
- Getting warmer and muggier through the week
- First Alert for Thursday and Friday
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures in the mid 80s. While the humidity should be pretty low on Tuesday, it will begin to creep back up on Wednesday.
There is a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoons. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A few storms could be strong to severe.
Next weekend will keep us in the mid 80s with a 30% chance for afternoon t-storms.
Have a safe Memorial Day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
